Superstar Hurler's Comments About Free Agency Could Be Good For Mets
The New York Mets could look to heavily spend this upcoming offseason.
New York's payroll will get significantly easier to work with and the Mets likely will be willing to spend. The Mets' top external target will be superstar slugger Juan Soto. New York will attempt to retain first baseman Pete Alonso.
The Mets likely will need to find a way to add another top starter to the rotation as well. If the Mets were to miss out on Soto, Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes could be the next best option. He has experience working with Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns with the Milwaukee Brewers and clearly is looking ahead to free agency.
Burnes joined The Athletic's Will Sammon to discuss free agency and his comments could be a good sign for the Mets.
"I am going to have to do a lot of research this offseason on farm system, young guys coming up, groups of core guys that are on a team," Burnes said. "Where does it look like teams are going to be competitive? Where are teams just looking to spend some money to make the fan base happy? Whatever it might be.
"I think I can provide value in helping to elevate some young guys on the staff. Is it a group of young pitchers where maybe they missed the postseason this year but they have the pieces to do it now and for the long term? That's important, knowing that you can provide more value to a team that's going to be in the postseason and maybe elevate some young guys."
He will be looking around in free agency and the Mets fit into what he is looking for. Maybe the two sides could come together on a deal this offseason?
More MLB: Mets Considering Giving Elite Prospect Another Chance, Per Insider