Takeaways from Part I of 'The Pursuit' Of Mets Signing Juan Soto
There is a lot of hype surrounding the New York Mets entering this season, in large part to their offseason acquisition of star outfielder Juan Soto.
Soto, who signed a record-setting 15-year, $765 million contract, helped changed the perception of the Mets league-wide upon arrival. Now, the team's social media department is looking to capitalize on that attention in the form of a documentary.
The Mets officially released the first episode of "The Pursuit", a two-part docuseries about how the team pursued Soto in free agency, on their YouTube channel on Friday. The docuseries was produced in-house and featured numerous interviews with current players and front office personnel.
The first episode featured confirmation from owner Steve Cohen and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns that discussions on adding Soto began when Stearns was hired in 2023. Stearns also revealed that the team begins its offseason preparations for the following year in August, which is when the organization started preparing a video for Soto to show how he would fit in Queens.
However, the first episode was surprisingly light on Soto-specific details. The only other notable information from Stearns involved how the pursuit was a highly collaborative effort to figure out what mattered to Soto and how they could sell him on joining the organization. Stearns also indicated that the Mets had multiple free agent paths planned in the event Soto signed elsewhere.
This new docuseries appears to be the start of an increased focus on long-form content from the Mets, similar to how NFL teams like the New York Jets produce their own in-house docuseries to promote their brand. In addition to the Soto content, the episode featured behind-the-scenes footage from the 2024 season, like players seeing Citi Field's new light show capacity prior to Opening Day.
The first episode also serves as a love letter to the 2024 season, with multiple notable players (including Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, etc.) sharing their thoughts on the year. Alonso specifically cited the Mets' trip to London as a turning point in the season, a sentiment that was echoed by others in the series.
Aside from the aforementioned players, Cohen, Stearns, Carlos Mendoza, David Wright, Mike Piazza, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling were also interviewed. The episode ended with a tease of Soto being interviewed for Part II, which is set to drop next Friday on the Mets' YouTube channel.