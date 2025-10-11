Tarik Skubal's cryptic take on Tigers future sparks Mets trade speculation
The Detroit Tigers were eliminated from the 2025 MLB playoffs devastatingly on October 10, as they were defeated by the Seattle Mariners in the 15th inning of their winner-take-all Game 5 contest.
Even though Detroit was on the road for this game, many believed they would be able to pull out the victory because they had superstar southpaw and likely 2025 AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal on the mound. And Skubal pitched fantastically, giving up just one earned run in six innings of work, in which he racked up 13 strikeouts.
Skubal concluded the 2025 regular season with a 13-6 record, a 2.21 ERA, and 241 strikeouts, which was the most in MLB. He then followed this up by posting a 1.74 ERA and 36 strikeouts in three postseason starts (20.2 innings pitched).
The 28-year-old hurler has one year left on his current contract before hitting free agency. And given that Detroit is a relatively small market team that rarely breaks the bank for big names, many find it unlikely that Skubal will re-sign with them either during next season or once he hits free agency.
Therefore, the Tigers might be inclined to trade him this offseason so they can get something in return for the ace.
MLB Writer Mentions Mets Amid Traik Skubal Trade Comment
Skubal was asked about whether he'll talk to the Tigers about his future with them during his postgame press conference on October 10.
“My job is to play,” Skubal said, per an article from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. “That’s not my job — to do anything other than play. Those questions should be asked toward the front office and the people that make those decisions, but my job is to go out there and play.”
Of course, the New York Mets will be on the market for elite arms this offseason, both through free agency or via trade.
And Skubal's comment sparked New York Post writer Matt Ehalt to mention the Mets in an October 11 article, as he wrote, "That sound you now hear is general managers around the sport — Mets, anyone? — picking up their phone to check in with Detroit president of baseball operations Scott Harris to see if Skubal is available this offseason."
Many Mets fans have also flocked to social media to talk and joke about their team potentially pursuing Skubal.
To be clear, the Mets acquiring Skubal is still a long shot at this point. But it's not out of the question.