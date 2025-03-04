The Hall of Fame case for former New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom Last 35 GS:



197.1 IP

307 SO

2.01 ERA

0.68 WHIP (!)

1.63 FIP

1.1 BB/9

14.0 K/9

7.3 bWAR



Unfortunately, that’s over a 4 year span.



Such a fascinating career to this point.



Is he a HOFer? Don’t think so.



Have we ever seen such a dominant peak? Don’t think so.