The Mets’ Grimace Effect: By The Numbers
The New York Mets’ Friday game against the Colorado Rockies marked exactly one month since their Grimace era began.
In the unlikely case you haven’t heard, Grimace, McDonald’s endearing purple mascot, threw out the ceremonial first pitch of New York’s June 12 game against the Miami Marlins.
Grimace’s appearance at Citi Field coincided with (or kickstarted, depending on who you ask) a seven-game win streak for the Mets; which was made even better because of the hilarious Grimace content that was circulating among fans during that time.
Although a Citi Field jumbotron graphic from last night’s game proves that Grimace is still the talk of New York — and that his impact is still being felt.
The viral graphic noted that New York has the best winning percentage (.704), the most runs per game (6.1), the most home runs (45), the highest slugging percentage (.491), and the best on-base percentage (.340) in the NL since Grimace’s fateful first pitch on June 12.
While it was solely Mets’ hitting stats that were shown on that graphic, New York’s pitching corps also deserves a shoutout.
In the past 30 days, the Mets are tied for the NL lead in saves (9), have the fourth-best batting average against (.231), and have been much more reliable compared to before Grimace toed the rubber a month ago.
Not to mention that the Mets’ clubhouse is full of camaraderie, which is crucial to producing wins.
Regardless of Grimace’s true impact on the Mets’ recent winning ways, his era has incited great vibes at Citi Field.