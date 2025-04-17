Inside The Mets

The New York Mets' options in center field with Jose Siri out

The New York Mets will be without Jose Siri for a while due to injury; What are their options in center field?

Pat Ragazzo

Mar 7, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) looks on from inside the dugout against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The New York Mets will be down a center fielder for a while after Jose Siri fractured his tibia after fouling a ball off his leg over the weekend in Sacramento.

With Siri out, Tyrone Taylor has assumed full-time starting center field duties, however, the Mets will still need another option at the position with Siri on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

Now, there are a few routes the Mets can go with these players being on the current 26-man roster or injured list. Let's take a look at a few of the candidates that can serve as a complement to Taylor and play center in Siri's absence.

Brandon Nimmo

This is an easy one. Brandon Nimmo was the Mets' full-time starting center fielder from 2021-2023. By playing Nimmo in center on days when Taylor sits, it would allow the Mets to insert Jesse Winker, Jeff McNeil or Starling Marte in left field.

"I'll play wherever they want me to," Nimmo told reporters on Wednesday. "If that requires center field, then that's where I'll be."

Jeff McNeil

Speaking of Jeff McNeil, the Mets intend on having him play center field for Single-A St. Lucie on his rehab assignment so he can get a feel for the position in the minors. McNeil can already play second base and the corner outfield spots, and center would add to his already deep positional flexibility. Whether it's trying McNeil in center and keeping Nimmo in left, or the other way around, Luisangel Acuña could remain in the majors and play second base regularly with this alignment.

"This is nothing new for him, he's played there before. But we wanted to take advantage of this opportunity in the minor leagues. He's on board with it, so he'll get a game tomorrow in center," Mendoza said.

Luisangel Acuña

Last but not least, Luisangel Acuña has experience playing center field in the minors. And while manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that there aren't any plans to play him there in live game action as of yet, Acuña has begun preparing during pregame drills. The 23-year-old is also on a hot streak as of late, collecting eight hits in his last 24 at-bats.

“If we need to get there I will be comfortable,” Mendoza said. “There’s a lot that goes into making these decisions, but I will be comfortable with it.”

