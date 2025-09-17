These Mets pitchers could move to bullpen, per insider
The New York Mets have a surplus of starting pitchers available to them for the final postseason push and into the playoffs.
While this is usually a good problem for a manager to have, the bad news is that the majority of these available pitching options have performed poorly this season (or at least over the past few months), which is why their spot in the rotation isn't secure.
If one thing is secure, it's that rookie sensation Nolan McLean has solidified his position at the Mets' frontline starter if they reach the postseason. And while David Peterson has been brutal since being named an NL All-Star earlier this year (as shown by his 5.01 ERA in his last 15 outings and his 7.13 ERA in his past seven outings), one would imagine that he has done enough this year to earn a playoff start.
Sean Manaea hasn't been good this season. Yet, his stellar 2024 season (including several successful playoff starts during the Mets' run to the NLCS) has earned him some credibility and trust within the franchise and fan base.
So where does that leave all of the other starting pitcher options?
Insider Shares David Stearns' Stance on Potential Bullpen Pieces
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns spoke with the media before his team's home game against the San Diego Padres on September 16. And per an X post from SNY's Andy Martino, Stearns made an admission about which New York starters could get relegated to the bullpen.
"The Mets need another RH reliever in late-inning, high-leverage spots. David Stearns said today that all options were on the table. Among the logical candidates: Clay Holmes, Brandon Sproat, Kodai Senga," Martino's X post read.
Right away, seeing Clay Holmes' name on this list jumps out. This is because Holmes has essentially spent his entire MLB career as a reliever, namely when he was the New York Yankees' closer from 2022 to 2024 (and was a two-time AL All-Star during that time).
Therefore, Holmes would make a lot of sense to fill this need, which is owed to Ryan Helsley's abysmal tenure in New York, making it so he can't be trusted in that high-leverage role.
Rookie Brandon Sproat certainly has the raw stuff to excel in a late-inning role, and Kodai Senga could be effective there as well, given that he rights the ship during his time in the minor leagues.
It seems that the Mets will have to make some interesting decisions in the days and weeks to come.