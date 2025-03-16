Mets veteran sends clear message about reduced role
While the New York Mets signing superstar slugger Juan Soto this offseason was obviously a franchise-altering move, it doesn't necessarily mean more opportunities for everybody on New York's roster.
Despite being injured for much of the season, 36-year-old Starling Marte was the Mets' starting right fielder in 2024 whenever he was healthy. Marte signed a lucrative four-year, $78 million contract with the Mets back in 2021. After a solid 2022 season, he has spent much of the past two seasons injured.
And now with Soto (who is a right fielder) signed along with the Mets acquiring Jose Siri and re-signing Jesse Winker, Marte appears to be the odd-man out in New York's outfield; or at least will assume more of a platoon role.
While Marte is aware of his diminished role compared to years past, a comment he made to NJ Advance Media's Manny Gómez as part of a March 14 article conveys that he isn't lamenting it.
“In this role, I get to help my teammates,” Marte is quoted saying in translated Spanish. “I get to be one more person who can watch and evaluate players on the field, and see how I can help them. And then, when I get the chance to play, I’m ready for that too.”
We already know that Marte has tried to help teammate Brandon Nimmo, as Nimmo alluded to Marte having conversations with him about his own lingering knee injury on March 14.
There's no question that Marte is still an extremely talented hitter who could be a massive asset for the Mets in 2025. But he'll need to remain on the field and produce in this reduced role before he gets more of an opportunity.