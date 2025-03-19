This New York Mets signing ‘frustrated’ another club during offseason
The New York Mets’ financial muscle was evident during the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but the shrewd margin moves that president of baseball operations David Stearns is known for—dating back to his time with the Milwaukee Brewers—only amplify that advantage.
According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Stearns frustrated at least one team that had expressed interest in transitioning Clay Holmes to a starting pitcher. The Mets ultimately outbid that team, securing the former closer with a three-year, $38 million deal that includes an opt-out after 2026.
One rival executive told Sammon that with owner Steve Cohen's budget, Stearns is dangerous. Meanwhile, a scout from another team, noting the skyrocketing cost of starting pitching, praised the Holmes signing as a smart margin move—something he feels Stearns does especially well.
Stearns has consistently avoided giving long-term contracts to pitchers and passed on the top arms in this year’s free-agent class (Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Blake Snell), despite still lacking a proven ace in the rotation.
In addition to Holmes, the Mets re-signed Sean Manaea to a three-year, $75 million deal (with deferrals), signed Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million contract, and took a low-cost flier on Griffin Canning, who has impressed this spring.
Holmes, who turns 32 on Opening Day, spent the last three and a half seasons with the New York Yankees, earning 74 saves and making two All-Star teams. Though he posted a solid 3.14 ERA in 67 appearances last season, his MLB-leading 13 blown saves cost him his role as closer.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported in February that Holmes garnered interest as both a reliever and a starter during free agency. Ultimately, he chose to return to starting—a role he originally developed in during his minor league years with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Now, in his first spring training as a starter since 2018, Holmes has allowed just two earned runs in 14 innings, giving him a 1.29 ERA. He has also struck out 15 batters, showcasing an impressive pitch arsenal that includes a newly developed "kick change" to keep hitters off balance.
Holmes' strong spring, combined with injuries to Manaea (oblique) and Montas (lat), earned him his first career Opening Day start. He will take the mound opposite Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez at Daikin Park (formerly Minute Maid Park) on March 27.
The Mets are counting on Holmes to take on a heavier workload than he has previously managed at the professional level. He has reached the 100-inning mark only three times in the minors, including a career-high 136.1 innings at Double-A in 2016, and has surpassed 70 innings just once in the majors—when he pitched exactly 70 frames in 2021.