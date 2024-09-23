This Surging Slugger Could Harm Mets' Pete Alonso's Free Agency Value
Much has already been made about New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
While the 29-year-old first baseman hasn't produced up to his lofty standards this season (his 34 home runs and .805 OPS in 2024 are the lowest out of any season in his career, aside from the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign), he's still an elite power hitter who still likely has a lot of middle-of-the-lineup production ahead of him.
In other words, Alonso is going to get paid this offseason.
But a September 22 article from Bob Nightengale of USA Today suggested that another NL first baseman's breakout season could diminish Alonso's value on the open market.
"While Pete Alonso of the Mets will be the highest-paid first baseman on the free agent market, club executives insist that Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker will draw much more interest at perhaps half the price," Nightengale wrote. "The Milwaukee Brewers are one of several teams that have interest if first baseman Rhys Hoskins opts out of his contract."
Walker is a 33-year-old first baseman who has produced a .252 batting average with a .811 OPS and 26 home runs this season. He signed a one-year, $10.9 million contract with the Diamondbacks this past offseason after producing 33 home runs and a .830 OPS in 2023.
Given that Walker is four years older than Alonso and hasn't been quite as consistent as the "Polar Bear" across his career, it makes sense why he'll be available at a lesser cost. Yet, there's no question that Walker is still an above-average first baseman who will be sought-after in free agency.
Walker being available this winter could harm Alonso's leverage, since there's another (cheaper) option at his same position. That said, Alonso is still going to make a lot of money. Will it be the Mets who give it to him?