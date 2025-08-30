Three reasons why Mets can still win NL East
The New York Mets are getting set to enter the final month of the season and are trying to chase down the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.
While things were not looking good for quite some time for the Mets, they have been able to turn things around of late. A huge series sweep of the Phillies has opened the door for New York to make a serious push toward winning the division, sparked by some new faces coming up from the minors and some of their stars getting hot at the plate.
With about a month to go, there is still plenty of time for the team to chase down Philadelphia. It won’t be easy, but it is still very possible that New York can accomplish the comeback.
Here are three reasons why the Mets can still win the division.
Easier Strength of Schedule
When looking at both teams' schedules, New York has an easier strength of schedule the rest of the way. That is an important factor when looking at whether or not it is going to be realistic for the Mets to make a run.
To end the season, two of the last three series are against the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins, with the Chicago Cubs in between. Those two series against the Nationals and Marlins could be key, and New York will need to capitalize on easier opponents.
Wheeler Out
The Phillies were recently dealt a brutal blow, as they lost their ace Zack Wheeler for the rest of the year. The ace of the staff was having a fantastic campaign, and his loss will be felt during the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs.
Philadelphia has a great staff to still be able to get the job done, but they will need pitchers like Aaron Nola to once again find his form. If the rotation takes a step back without their ace, it could open the door for New York to usurp them.
Young Arms Making an Impact
The Mets took a lot of criticism at the trade deadline for not pursuing some help for their rotation. However, the team clearly liked what they had waiting in the minors and some of the young arms have come up and made a massive impact already.
Nolan McLean was the first to be called up and has looked fantastic early on. Recently, they also called up another young right-hander, Jonah Tong, who also looked good in his debut.
Overall, while some things will need to fall in place for the Mets to be able to make a multi-game comeback, it is certainly possible. The team is starting to fire on all cylinders and looking like they did in the first half of the year.