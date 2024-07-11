Top Prospect Finally Set to Begin Rehab Assignment; Could He Help Mets This Year?
This New York Mets' top prospect is finally set to begin a rehab assignment after spending the last three months on the shelf.
Outfielder Drew Gilbert has been sidelined since April 7 due to a hamstring issue, which saw him suffer a setback in his initial rehab. As a result, he has not played in quite some time.
Gilbert is one of the Mets' most exciting prospects, no. 3 in their farm system, and is close to being major league ready. He was also the Astros' no. 1 ranked prospect when New York acquired him and Ryan Clifford from Houston for ace starter Justin Verlander at last year's trade deadline.
The 23-year-old slashed .289/.381/.487 with a .868 OPS, 18 home runs and 59 RBIs across two levels of the minor leagues last season. He finished his campaign with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies upon joining the Mets' organization in the second half of the year. And Gilbert impressed in 35 games with Binghamton, hitting .325 with a .984 OPS and six homers.
Gilbert is a natural center fielder, which is an area the Mets are covered in with Harrison Bader being a top defender in baseball, and providing some production offensively this season since he is healthy. Brandon Nimmo occupies left field, but right field is open with Starling Marte on the IL due to a knee injury.
Marte has had a solid year at the plate, but his defense has taken a major hit, and now he is a big question mark due to his ailment. The 35-year-old is scheduled to undergo imaging on his knee again on Thursday to determine next steps. He underwent double groin surgery after the 2022 season, which hampered last year. In 2024, his bat has bounced-back, however, the knee is a concern now.
Gilbert could get a shot in right field in the big-leagues as long as he makes it through his rehab assignment without re-injuring himself. Although he only has seven games of Triple-A experience, Gilbert played at the University of Tennessee so he is a more polished and developed player coming from the collegiate level.
Gilbert needs to make it back to Syracuse, but should he perform well on his rehab assignment and later in Triple-A, it wouldn't be the craziest idea for the Mets to call him up down the stretch of the season to play right field.