Two possible New York Mets offseason trade candidates
New York Mets fans can expect David Stearns and the other members of the team's front office to be active this upcoming offseason.
This will start in free agency. While the Mets already have a massive payroll, that isn't going to keep them from being major players in signing several high-caliber players. In addition to likely trying to re-sign slugger Pete Alonso, New York will probably try to acquire an elite starting pitcher to pair with Nolan McLean and their other young arms, given that Kodai Senga failed as a top-of-the-rotation starter this season.
Several elite Japanese players are also expected to get posted by their NPB teams this winter and can therefore become free agents. The Mets will also be interested in bringing these guys to Queens.
New York isn't limited to improving their roster via free agency, as the club can also make trades. However, this would obviously mean that the team has to part ways with current players (or prospects).
Insider Asserts Mets Could Trade Two Key Players
It's clear that Stearns doesn't want to trade the team's five top prospects (McLean, Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat, Jett Williams, and Carson Benge), as they turned down trade deadline offers for them. However, the Mets' roster has several other compelling trade candidates. And New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman listed several of them in a September 29 article.
The first player he mentioned is veteran utility man Jeff McNeil. While McNeil has produced several great seasons since debuting with New York in 2018 (including being a two-time All-Star and 2022 MLB batting champion), McNeil has struggled to stay healthy over the past two seasons. And since New York has plenty of young, talented infielders, it seems that McNeil would be without a clear role in 2026.
That said, McNeil's steady production and ability to play multiple positions should get a decent return in a trade, especially since he only has one year left on his four-year, $50 million contract.
Heyman's other Mets trade suggestion was catcher Francisco Alvarez. This one comes as more of a surprise, given that Alvarez was one of New York's top prospects as recently as 2023 and is still just 23 years old.
But that's exactly why he would be sought-after by another MLB team. And since the Mets have Luis Torrens, who is an elite defender and can hold his own on offense, Heyman thinks that trading Alvarez could pay dividends, despite probably being unpopular.
Regardless of whether Alvarez and McNeil are dealt, the Mets' roster is going to look a lot different come Opening Day 2026.