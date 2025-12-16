Insider pinpoints Padres pitcher Mets should trade for

The New York Mets have made it clear that they'd like to add a frontline starting pitcher this offseason.

The starting staff's struggles down the stretch last season were well documented, and there are a lot of question marks among the rotation heading into 2026. For one, there seems to be a lot of speculation about both Kodai Senga and David Peterson being traded, which would obviously shake up New York's rotation. Nolan McLean appears primed to be the team's ace, but nobody can know whether he'll sustain his 2025 success throughout a full season until he does so.

Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat could be parts of the rotation, or they could be included in a blockbuster deal. And then there's Sean Manaea and Clay Holmes, who will hopefully put forth good 2026 campaigns.

All of this is to say that New York could use a proven ace-caliber arm in their rotation. David Stearns could bring one to the team via free agency, as there are several quality starters available, or he could execute a deal through a trade.

Insider Asserts Nick Pivetta is Perfect Fit for Mets

In a December 13 article, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic asserted that the Mets have been in trade talks with the San Diego Padres about Nick Pivetta, outfielder Ramón Laureano, and relievers Mason Miller, Adrian Morejon, and Jeremiah Estrada.

Rosenthal appeared on Foul Territory on December 15 and expanded on this sentiment, focusing much of his commentary on Nick Pivetta in particular.

"The fact [is] that a number of Padres players, including Pivetta, would fit the Mets right now. And the Mets have had, of course, nothing short of a tumultuous offseason so far," Rosenthal said, per an X post from Foul Territory. He later added, "So, who are the Padres that would fit the Mets? Pivetta is one."

With the Padres entertaining trade interest in Nick Pivetta, the Mets could be a good match.@Ken_Rosenthal has more on his article with @DennisTLin and @WillSammon... pic.twitter.com/jBf42y7Wcu — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 15, 2025

Rosenthal reiterated that a trade is not imminent and that these are just preliminary discussions. Still, it makes one wonder what New York's rotation might look like with Pivetta in it.

Pivetta went 13-5 with a 2.87 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 181.2 innings pitched in the 2025 regular season. While this is by far the best season of his career to this point (which might mean the Mets would be trading for him at his peak), perhaps the 32-year-old former Phillies and Red Sox hurler could be exactly what New York needs to solidify its starting corps heading into Spring Training.

