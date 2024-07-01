Mets Linked To Rising Superstar In Possible Deadline Stunner By Insider
The New York Mets need to add a boost to their bullpen this summer if they want to have any chance of making it back to the postseason.
New York is in a better spot right now than many expected it to be a month ago. The Mets turned around and now are in contention for a playoff spot. New York currently has a 40-41 record and is just two games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card standings.
At one point, the Mets seemed like guaranteed trade deadline sellers but now things aren't as clear. New York likely will look to make small moves to improve this summer rather than selling now.
The Mets need some help in the bullpen and the New York Post's Jon Heyman mentioned a handful of possible options, including Oakland Athletics flamethrower Mason Miller.
"They are a rare fortunate contender that won’t need rotation or positional aid," Heyman said. "They may be the only contending team that may trade from their stash of starters while still staying in the race, as our Mike Puma reported. Jose Butto, Christian Scott, and (Tylor Megill) are extras now, meaning vets like Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana or even Luis Severino could hit the market.
"And while trade talk doesn’t get serious until mid-July, the other fortunate thing is plenty of back-end relievers may be available. Here’s our latest list...No. 2 Mason Miller, A’s: The 103.7 mph thrower still seems unlikely to be dealt."
Miller would be a great pickup for the Mets as he's under team control until 2030 and has one of the best fastballs in baseball, but the price tag will be exceptionally high. Plus, the Mets already have Edwin Díaz under contract so a massive deal for Miller may not make sense. This doesn't mean adding to the bullpen shouldn't be a priority, though.
