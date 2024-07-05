Underrated Blue Jays Hurler Could Be Prime Trade Deadline Target For Mets
With the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching, the New York Mets should be looking for ways to bolster the bullpen.
New York has had an impressive turnaround after being under .500 by over 10 games but now has a 42-43 record. The Mets are in contention for a National League Wild Card spot and certainly could end up landing one.
The Mets are loaded with talent to the point where they could trade a starter away because they have a surplus, unlike most teams. New York doesn't need help for the rotation or even any help on offense right now but instead will be looking for ways to bolster the bullpen.
One player who could make a lot of sense for New York is underrated Toronto Blue Jays reliever Trevor Richards. The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Eno Sarris ranked Richards as the third-best relief flier who could be available.
"Relief fliers: Andrew Chafin, (Left-handed pitcher), Detroit Tigers, Luis García, (Right-handed pitcher), Los Angeles Angels, (and) Trevor Richards, (Right-handed pitcher), Toronto Blue Jays," Gleeman and Sarris said. "Do they just want someone to match up against lefties? Andrew Chafin has struck out twice as many lefties as he's walked over the past two years and has the best overall numbers against them. Jalen Beeks could help, and Trevor Richards' changeup makes him effective in that role."
He is having one of the best seasons of his career and has a 2.54 ERA in 38 appearances to go along with a 45-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He may not have the biggest name on the market, but he could help the Mets.
