Underrated hurler called Mets potential trade target

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Mets have to be absolutely stoked about how their starting rotation has performed to this point in the season.

Through April 6, the Mets' starting corps has a collective 2.40 ERA, which is best in all of MLB. While any team would love to have that kind of production from their pitching staff, the fact that New York has been able to do this without Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn (all of whom are dealing with injuries) makes it even more spectacular.

Perhaps the Mets pitchers can keep this going and be the surprise of the offseason. However, it seems likely that they'll come down to earth at some point, especially once the typical wear and tear of a grueling 162-game regular season becomes a factor.

If this does happen, New York's front office might look to trade for a new arm before the deadline. And in an April 7 article, Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker listed Milwaukee Brewers hurler Brandon Woodruff as a potential trade candidate.

"When they already have a payroll eclipsing $300 million, the Mets might be a little wary of acquiring a player with a big contract or due to receive one next winter. With that in mind, Brandon Woodruff would be a more cost-effective stopgap should New York's starting pitching regress," Zucker wrote.

"The two-time All-Star has yet to complete his full return from shoulder surgery, which kept him out for all of 2024. If he can maintain his usual production (3.10 career ERA and a 3.19 FIP) once he's back, he'll be a valuable trade chip for the Milwaukee Brewers if they're sellers at the deadline."

Woodruff is still working his way back to the mound after undergoing shoulder surgery in 2023. But if he looks like his usual self upon his return, perhaps it will compel the Mets to try and trade for him before the season's second half.

