Expert pumps the brakes on Mets hurler's hot start
When New York Mets starting pitchers Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn all went down with injuries before 2025 Opening Day, there were serious questions about how the Mets' rotation would fare in their absence.
One hope was that veteran righty Tylor Megill would be able to step up and produce consistently for New York, given that he has elite arm talent but hasn't quite been able to put it all together in his MLB career.
And Megill has been fantastic to start this season, as shown by his sterling 2-0 record, 0.87 ERA, 4 walks, 10 strikeouts, in 2 starts (10.1 innings pitched) so far this season.
Despite this early success, the jury is still out on whether Megill can keep this hot streak rolling. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter doesn't seem to think so, as he said he'd "sell" on Megill's hot start in an April 6 article.
"The towering 6'7" right-hander has been valuable organizational depth for the Mets the past four seasons, making a combined 67 starts and logging a 4.56 ERA in 341.1 innings," Reuter wrote.
"He has allowed just five hits, four walks and one earned run in 10.1 innings over his first two starts, picking up the win in both outings, but a few months shy of his 30th birthday and with the same repertoire as in years past a true breakout still feels unlikely.
Read more: Insider reveals most likely Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade scenario
"That said, he is still a valuable arm capable of providing league-average or slightly better production when called upon in the rotation," he added of Megill.
Regardless of whether Reuter is right, the Mets don't need Megill to compete for a Cy Young to be a difference maker for them. If he can keep logging quality starts in the coming weeks and months, New York will be more than happy.