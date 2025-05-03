Unsung Mets prospect turns heads with red-hot start
While most of the New York Mets' fan attention is always going to be on the big league team, it's always good to keep tabs on top prospects.
Just about every Mets fan is well aware of names like Brandon Sproat, Jett Williams, and Ronny Mauricio. However, the community would be wise to start paying attention to No. 27 overall prospect A.J. Ewing.
Through 96 plate appearances in the minor leagues this year, Ewing is slashing .359/.469/.539 which includes 8 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases.
While this 20-year-old still has a long way to go before making it to the Mets' roster, his scorching hot start to the 2025 campaign is turning heads enough to where Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter included him in a May 3 article that wrote, "10 MLB Prospects off to Red-Hot Starts in the Minors".
"Ewing’s overall power and impact is a question given his size, but he certainly impressed as a lefty bat with pop and opened eyes with his energetic style of play," wrote Baseball America in their pre-draft profile on A.J. Ewing," Reuter wrote.
"The Ohio prep standout ended up going to the Mets on an above-slot deal in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, two picks after the Red Sox selected Georgia Tech infielder Kristian Campbell.
"With an undersized 5'11", 160-pound frame he may never provide much in the way of over-the-fence production, but his hit tool, base-running instincts and steady glove give him an increasingly high floor," he continued.
It will be fun for Mets fans to see how Ewing's minor league career progresses and track his ascent to Queens.