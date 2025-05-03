Mets address top prospect's ongoing struggles
The New York Mets certainly don't need any help right now when it comes to their starting rotation. This is because the staff has been extraordinary to this point in the season, with several players stepping up and playing a major role in the Mets' early success.
And with both Sean Manea and Frankie Montas returning from injury in the coming months, that will make an already crowded pitching staff even more so.
This likely would have made it so even if he had been pitching great, Mets No. 1 overall prospect Brandon Sproat probably would remain in the minor league for the time being. Although this decision is made easier because Sproat has struggled to this point.
Sproat has a 5.48 ERA through six starts and 23 innings pitched with Triple-A Syracuse so far this season. This comes after he finished the 2024 campaign with a 7.53 ERA in 28.2 innings pitched at Syracuse.
These struggles could be a cause for concern. However, in a May 2 article, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman conveyed that the Mets aren't worried about Sproat's stats (nor the diminished velocity of his fastball compared to last season).
Instead, they believe his issues stem from the poor weather in Syracuse that he has dealt with to this point.
Regardless, Sproat will get all the opportunities he needs to right the ship; not just because he's the organization's top prospect but because, as we already noted, the Mets won't need any minor league reinforcements for their starting rotation anytime soon.