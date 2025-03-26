Unsung New York Mets hurler called 2025 breakout candidate
While there has been a lot of talk about the New York Mets' pitching staff this past offseason, one pitcher who hasn't been discussed much is 29-year-old veteran Tylor Megill.
This is perhaps because fans and analysts feel like they know what to expect from Megill at this point in his career. He went 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 16 games pitched (15 starts) during the 2024 regular season, which is pretty close to the career 4.56 ERA that he has.
These numbers are respectable. However, given the injuries that the Mets' rotation is already dealing with, Megill will need to fill a bigger role early in the season. This was conveyed in a March 20 article from MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan, who wrote why he believes Megill needs to "step up" at the start of this season for the Mets.
Read more: This Mets hurler must 'step up' amid pitcher injury woes
"With Frankie Montas (right lat strain) possibly out until June and Sean Manaea (right oblique strain) also expected to miss Opening Day, Megill has another opportunity to prove himself as a starter," Harrigan wrote.
Harrigan isn't the only person who's anticipating big things from Megill this year, as a March 26 article from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter called the right-handed hurler the Mets' breakout candidate for the 2025 season.
Megill's massive frame and high-velocity fastball make it clear why some believed he hasn't come close to reaching his ceiling in MLB. What's for sure is that there's no better time (or opportunity) than the 2025 season for Megill to put his best campaign together.