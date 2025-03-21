This Mets hurler must 'step up' amid pitcher injury woes
It's no secret that the New York Mets are hobbling into the 2025 regular season when it comes to their starting pitching staff (and frankly their entire team).
But considering how the Mets' rotation would have been a question mark entering the season even if everybody had remained healthy, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas missing essentially all of spring training due to relatively severe injuries that each have a high risk of re-injury is less than ideal.
However, while the Mets' front office didn't add any elite arms in free agency, they have plenty of arms who can be serviceable in MLB and perhaps blossom into something even better. One example is 29-year-old Tylor Megill, who went 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 16 games pitches (15 starts) during the 2024 regular season.
In a March 20 article, MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan conveyed why he believes Megill needs to "step up" at the start of this season for the Mets.
"Injuries and inconsistency have prevented Megill from becoming a permanent fixture in the Mets’ rotation during his four years in the Majors, a span in which he has posted a 4.56 ERA in 74 games (67 starts)," Harrigan wrote.
"However, with Frankie Montas (right lat strain) possibly out until June and Sean Manaea(right oblique strain) also expected to miss Opening Day, Megill has another opportunity to prove himself as a starter. He’ll look to build on a strong finish to the 2024 campaign, having recorded a 2.32 ERA with 36 K’s over 31 innings in his final six starts," he added.
Megill undoubtedly has the talent to be a major difference-maker for the Mets this season. And if he can stay healthy and consistent throughout an entire campaign, he could become New York's X-factor come playoff time.