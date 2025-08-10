WATCH: Pete Alonso ties Darryl Strawberry for Mets home run record
Pete Alonso is one step closer towards immortalizing himself in New York Mets history.
During the Mets' second game of their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Alonso slugged his 252nd career home run, tying him with Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in franchise history. The Polar Bear is now one long ball away from becoming the Mets' all-time home run leader in just his seventh season in the major leagues.
To make this feat even more incredible for Alonso, it took him just 963 games and 4,109 plate appearances to reach 252 home runs. He needed 146 fewer games and 440 fewer plate appearances than Strawberry, with these differences nearly amounting to an entire season.
Since making his major league debut during the 2019 season, Alonso cemented himself as one of the game's most prolific power hitters. During his rookie campaign, the now-30-year-old slugged 53 home runs, which broke Aaron Judge's record for the most home runs by a rookie in MLB history.
Aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Alonso has hit 30 home runs or more in every season of his career, and hit 40 or more homers in back-to-back years from 2022 and 2023. This season, he is certainly on track towards keeping that 30+ homer streak alive.
While Alonso did have a disappointing season last year by his standards, slashing .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI and a career-worst .788 OPS, his heroics during the Mets' postseason run resulted in the team re-signing the slugging first baseman on a two-year, $54 million contract including an opt-out after the 2025 season. Both sides came to an agreement despite months of contentious negotiations.
Those postseason heroics, of course, included Alonso slugging a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series against the aforementioned Brewers. That dramatic swing propelled the Mets to the NLDS, and eventually their first trip to the NLCS since 2015.
Those intense contract talks between the Mets and Alonso during the offseason certainly paid off as the slugger is following up his down year by batting .263/.351/.510 with 26 home runs, 92 RBI, and a .861 OPS.
The Mets' fanbase will now wait and see whether he will surpass Strawberry this weekend in Milwaukee or when New York returns home next week to start a six-game homestand.