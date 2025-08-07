Darryl Strawberry gets blunt about Pete Alonso's Mets home run pursuit
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is currently sitting on 251 home runs in his MLB career, all of which have come with the Mets.
Therefore, the 30-year-old first baseman is just one home run shy of the 252 that New York icon Darryl Strawberry produced for the Mets, which is the most in franchise history.
Given how competitive the world's best baseball players are and how prestigious owning an MLB franchise's all-time home run record is, one couldn't blame Strawberry for wanting to keep that record for himself. However, that wasn't the case at all, as conveyed in the comments Strawberry made when speaking with reporters on August 7.
Darryl Strawberry Talks Pete Alonso's Imminent Mets Home Run Record
“You’re talking about a record that’s been there for 35 years, that’s a long time, and records are meant to be broken,” Strawberry said before a Mets Double-A game, per an X post from Matt Kardos of SomersetPatriots.com.
“I think too many players [who] played professional sports always think their records should stand and no one should break [them], and that’s not true. There are going to be players that come along that will break their record, and I’m happy for Pete. Because he’s a good guy," Strawberry continued.
“He’s not one of the bad guys in baseball. He’s a guy that loves playing in New York, and hopefully he’ll achieve it soon.”
Darryl Strawberry Continues to Provide Pete Alonso His Flowers
Strawberry also spoke about how Alonso has been able to thrive in New York, which is arguably the world's toughest market to perform in (and which Strawberry is well aware of).
“He’s been able to stand up and play in New York in front of the pressure and the expectations, which is very hard to do, I think a lot of times people don’t realize that," Strawberry said. "And he’s a homegrown player, just like I was, and when you've been developed through the organization like young players, you want to do well. He’s been able to do that, so very pleased with all of that he’s about to accomplish.”
While Alonso has struggled at the plate for the past month or so, he's almost guaranteed to tie and surpass Strawberry's Mets home run record by the end of this month at the very latest. And Strawberry will be one of many who'll be cheering Alonso on when that record arrives.