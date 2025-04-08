What does the New York Mets' future at first base look like?
Who's on first?
That's a question for 2026 that became much more intriguing to the New York Mets on Monday. In the early hours, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opted to sign a contract extension for 14 years and $500 million to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays, likely keeping him there for the rest of his career.
That kind of contract would have been difficult for the Mets to make happen, considering they just signed Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract, which really becomes $805 million if the Mets void his opt out after the 5th year of the deal. That would have tied over $1.2 billion of guaranteed cash to just two players over the next 14 years.
Now the Mets will have to consider where they will go at first base, with Pete Alonso as the obvious name atop the list. Alonso has an opt-out available after this year, which he will likely use, especially if he keeps up his torrid pace to start the 2025 season.
The question will be how will another negotiation go with Scott Boras and the Mets? Steve Cohen openly talked at Amazin' Day at how rough negotiations were with Boras for Alonso this offseason. If the soon-to-be Mets franchise home run king has a monster season, that number is only going to continue to climb. Will the Mets be willing to meet that asking price?
RYAN CLIFFORD
If not, they will have to consider other options. Internally, Ryan Clifford would be the first choice. Clifford, 21, was acquired from the Houston Astros in the Justin Verlander trade; he is currently at Double-A Binghamton, coming off a 19-homer, 68-RBI season. While he's played some corner outfield, he's played a majority of his time at first base.
MARK VIENTOS
If the Mets had not ended up bringing Alonso back, there was a chance Mark Vientos was moving to first base. That can be revisited next winter if the Mets opt to not sign Alonso to a new contract. Vientos has barely spent time at first in the big leagues, but did play some minor league games there. That could also depend on what kind of season Vientos has this year, as he's been off to a rough start.
FREE AGENTS:
JOSH NAYLOR, PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT, WILMER FLORES
Yandy Diaz has a $12 million club option with the Tampa Bay Rays, so he could be an option if the Rays decide to move on. Entering his age-33 season, Diaz has been a steady presence in Tampa's lineup and won the AL batting title in 2023.
Meanwhile, Josh Naylor will be 28 and entering free agency for the first time, so he could also command a massive deal. Naylor clubbed 31 homers and drove in 108 runs last year. While a few years younger than Alonso, he may not be worth that major money.
Paul Goldschmidt is an intriguing option because of his elite defense, but will be 38 years old. Any potential deal with him would probably only be for one year, which could intrigue the Mets as someone to pass the baton to the likes of Clifford. It would depend on what kind of season he ends up having this year with the cross-town Yankees.
The Mets could also turn to old friend Wilmer Flores, who will be 34 years old; Flores already has four homers this year after only playing 71 games last season in San Francisco. However, Flores seems like another option that going internal could just make more sense and get similar production.
The most logical decision here seems to go with Alonso, but it's easy saying that now. Boras is going to ask for the world for his client if he has a big year, especially after getting the biggest contract in sports for Juan Soto out of Steve Cohen and the Mets. He's going to want the Polar Bear to be paid handsomely for taking a short-term deal this past winter from the team he's spent his whole career with.
It's going to be fascinating to see how this plays out and if a long-term deal ends up getting discussed at all during the 2025 campaign.