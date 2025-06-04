What has made Mets reliever Reed Garrett so effective in 2025?
The New York Mets' bullpen has been elite this season, posting the second-lowest ERA in the National League at 2.86, trailing only the San Francisco Giants.
A major reason for that success is reliever Reed Garrett, who owns a stellar 0.68 ERA in 2025. Garrett came onto the scene for the Mets last season, transforming from a no-name reliever into one of New York's most important arms during their 2024 postseason run.
In last night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Garrett came in during the eighth inning to face the top of their order, a string of MVP winners consisting of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman.
After allowing Ohtani and Betts to reach base and a passed ball by Francisco Alvarez advanced the runners to second and third, Garrett struck out Freddie Freeman and Will Smith to escape the inning unscathed.
Calling Garrett's 0.68 ERA a pleasant surprise would be an understatement. Coming in with runners on base, Garrett has shown he can get out of any jam, providing the Mets with a reliable lockdown option behind closer Edwin Díaz.
Diving into his numbers from Baseball Savant, Garrett has made several adjustments compared to last year that could explain his dominance this season. The righty has refined his pitch usage compared to previous seasons, throwing his cutter nearly 10% more, reducing his four-seam fastball by almost 10%, and lowering the number of splitters thrown by about 8%.
When Garrett first emerged last season, his splitter was his most effective pitch, seemingly unhittable. However, as the season progressed, Garrett began throwing the splitter too frequently, allowing hitters to adjust and lay off it more often.
Another factor contributing to Garrett’s success this season is his arm angle. In 2024, Garrett’s arm angle was at 37 degrees, but this season it’s dropped slightly to 35 degrees. Even a small change in arm angle can increase the deception of a pitch, making it significantly more effective.
Garrett is one of the many success stories developed by Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner in recent years; Hefner has helped several pitchers through the team’s newly built pitching lab, finding ways to rebuild their arsenals and get the most out of their skills.
With Garrett’s unfathomably low ERA, he is more than deserving of making the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.
Having a reliever like Reed Garrett, in whom Carlos Mendoza has the utmost confidence to pitch in any situation and get the job done, is incredibly valuable for a team with postseason aspirations.