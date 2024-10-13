What Should David Peterson's Role be For Rest of Mets' Playoff Run?
The New York Mets are just four wins away from their first World Series appearance since 2015.
As the team gets set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-seven NLCS, they will need to figure out how to deploy their pitching staff across a longer series.
One major decision that Mets manager Carlos Mendoza will have to make is regarding the usage of left-handed pitcher David Peterson, who has made a major impact for the club in the postseason so far.
Peterson, who has been a starter his whole career, has pitched out of the bullpen in long relief this October and has been stellar. The southpaw notched his first career save in Game 3 of the Wild Card series to help the Mets eliminate the Brewers. Peterson has not allowed a run in 6.1 innings of relief in this year's postseason, and gave New York three more shutout frames in their series-clinching Game 4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDs.
So what should his role be?
After missing the first two months of the regular season following offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip, Peterson had a breakout year as a starter, posting a 10-3 record, 2.90 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 121 innings and 21 starts.
As it stands, the Mets have Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana in their playoff rotation. However, Senga is not fully stretched out as a starter so he will need length behind him, which is where Peterson came in during Game 1 of the NLDS. The Mets should continue this blueprint with Senga going in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Sunday night. The expectation is that Senga will be capped at three innings.
On Saturday, Peterson was asked by MLB Network if Mendoza had discussed giving him a start in the NLCS.
"We've kind of talked about it," Peterson said. "Obviously my role throughout the playoffs so far has been pretty fluid and just kind of moving around wherever the need is.
"So I think it's going to kind of continue that way and we'll see as we get deeper into the series," he added.
Peterson has been too valuable as a reliever for the Mets in October. At this point, he should remain in his role in the bullpen unless the Mets need a starter in the series.