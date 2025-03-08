What the top half of the Mets' lineup will reportedly look like
The New York Mets aspire to be the east coast version of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Well, they aren't that far off on the offensive side given both clubs hold stacked lineups that feature baseball's biggest stars such as: Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor, Freddie Freeman etc.
Despite coming within two wins of the NL pennant and a World Series appearance, the Mets were knocked off by the Dodgers in the NLCS last October in six games. Now, as Opening Day approaches, the Mets will deploy a very similar and productive offense with one major addition in Soto.
Like the Dodgers, who are the defending World Series champions heading into the 2025 season, the Mets are serious contenders after signing Soto, retaining first baseman Pete Alonso and bringing back Sean Manaea, Jesse Winker and Ryne Stanek. They also brought in Clay Holmes to convert him to a starter, Frankie Montas (lat strain) and setup man A.J. Minter.
So with Alonso back and Soto now in the fold, here's what the Mets' star-powered lineup is expected to look like to begin the campaign, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.
Lindor will once again be hitting leadoff, which makes a ton of sense given he raked out of the No. 1 spot after then rookie manager Carlos Mendoza moved him there in May. In 109 games out of the leadoff spot, Lindor slashed .303/.374/.552 with a .926 OPS, 26 home runs and 71 RBIs, all elite totals.
Read More: Insider suggests Mets should take this strategy with Carlos Mendoza
Soto of course will be slotted into the No. 2 hole, a place where the best hitter in the lineup is typically deployed. And that's not an insult to the rest of a talented Mets lineup, but Soto is a generational talent which is why he netted the richest contract in sports history in December at 15-years, $765 million.
The No. 3 hole is a bit of a surprise with Alonso sitting there. That's because Alonso has been a traditional cleanup hitter throughout his career. The Mets tried Alonso as the three hitter last season before shifting him back to the four spot, where he slashed .252/.341/.479 with a .820 OPS, 23 homers and 61 RBI in 105 games.
According to Heyman, the Mets will have breakout third baseman Mark Vientos bat cleanup against most left-handed pitchers while left fielder Brandon Nimmo will hit in this spot versus most right-handers. Nimmo is nursing plantar fasciitis from last season and is dealing with some knee soreness but is expected to return to Grapefruit game action on Sunday, per Mendoza.
Although Alonso has produced more as a cleanup hitter, it will take some pressure off of the righty bopper Vientos to have him hit behind the Polar Bear as opposed to Soto. It's certainly a logical move to have the switch-hitting Lindor, a lefty swinging Soto and a righty power hitting Alonso slated in the first three lineup spots. Nimmo, a lefty bat, also saw time in the cleanup slot last season.
As for the rest of the lineup, Mendoza will have a number of different choices as president of baseball operations David Stearns built a flexible and experienced roster.
Catcher Francisco Alvarez, who underwent thumb surgery for a torn UCL during the 2024 season that caused him to miss around six weeks, is back and healthy -- he should bat sixth given his homer-hitting ability. The seventh spot could go to a member of the DH platoon in lefty hitter Jesse Winker and right-handed bat Starling Marte.
The last two spots will go to center fielder Jose Siri and second baseman/outfielder Jeff McNeil. Siri hit 25 homers in 2023 and is one of the game's best defensive center fielders. McNeil won a batting title in 2022 and had a strong second half last season before a broken wrist derailed him in September.
The Mets also have young talent such as Luisangel Acuña, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio who should all get a shot at proving themselves this year. Versatile outfielder Tyrone Taylor and catcher Luis Torrens appear to be locks to make the Opening Day roster as bench pieces. Jared Young has a shot at the big-league club as a utility man after the Mets lost infielder Nick Madrigal for the season to a shoulder injury.
The Mets have the second-highest luxury tax payroll in baseball at $325 million. They blew past the $301 million tax penalty mark for the third straight year and that's due to billionaire owner Steve Cohen's desire to win a championship. They've dealt with some injuries early on in camp, but the roster is still quite talented and should make some major noise in 2025.