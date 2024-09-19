When Will Francisco Lindor Return to New York Mets' Lineup?
NEW YORK - With 10 games left in the regular season, the New York Mets have been red-hot as they push towards cracking a Wild Card spot.
However, there is some uncertainty surrounding their superstar MVP candidate shortstop Francisco Lindor, who remains out with a back injury.
The good news is that Lindor's MRI on Monday revealed no structural damage, which has him listed as day-to-day. But at this point, there is still no timetable for when he might be back in the Mets' starting lineup.
Prior to the Mets' series opener against the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Thursday, manager Carlos Mendoza shared that Lindor is "slowly getting better," but there's nothing new to report.
Lindor was scheduled to do some indoor exercises this afternoon and the Mets are hoping he can "turn the corner" in the near future.
As far as his status for the Mets' series with the Phillies, Mendoza said "there's a chance" Lindor plays, but "we'll see."
Lindor first aggravated his back last Friday in the Mets' series opener against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. After missing Saturday's contest, Lindor returned to the lineup on Sunday and recorded a single before being forced to exit following the first inning due to the same back issue.
Lindor revealed on Sunday that his back has been bothering him for the past few weeks. The 30-year-old had initially estimated that this ailment could possibly keep him out anywhere between 2-3 or 3-5 days, but acknowledged that it could be longer.
Longer appears to be the case as Friday will be the five-day mark, and Lindor still does not appear to be close to returning.
The Mets have four games left against the Phillies to wrap up their final homestand of the regular season at Citi Field. They will then travel on the road to face the Atlanta Braves for three games before finishing up with three games in Milwaukee against the Brewers.
Entering play on Thursday night, the Mets (84-68) are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second Wild Card spot in the NL while holding a 1.5 game lead on the Braves for the final postseason slot.