Where Mets' Steve Cohen ranks among most liked MLB owners

New York Mets fans got honest about what they think of owner Steve Cohen.

Grant Young

Apr 4, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets owner Steve Cohen on the field before the Mets home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
When billionaire hedge-fund owner Steve Cohen became the owner of the New York Mets in September 2020, Mets fans were hopeful that this changing of the guard would signal a new era in terms of their beloved franchise's future.

And that's exactly what has happened. Cohen's investment in the team (both literal and metaphorical) has become extremely apparent, with no better example than him dropping a whopping $765 million to secure superstar slugger Juan Soto for the next 15 seasons.

This commitment has quickly endeared Cohen to his team's fan base, which is shown by a recent survey conducted by casino.ca that asked 4,000 MLB fans how they feel about their team's owner.

The survey ranked Cohen as the second-most liked MLB owner by their team's fanbase, as he had a likability score of 8.5/10. The average owner likability score was 6/10, and the only owner to receive a higher rating than Cohen was Dodgers' owner Mark Walter, who came in at 8.6.

When asked about their confidence in Steve Cohen’s long-term vision for the Mets, fans gave an average rating of 9/10, which was only equalled by the Dodgers. 65% of fans thought Cohen spends wisely, 29% thought he overspends, and just 6% believe he's too cheap.

Cohen's greatest strength as an owner was 'Willing to Invest in Payroll'. And when asked what their biggest complaint about Cohen was, 69% of fans said, 'No Major Issues'.

This strong endorsement of Cohen from Mets fans speaks volumes. And his likability rating is only going to improve as he keeps conveying his commitment to turning New York into one of MLB's most successful franchises.

