Which Mets Prospects Will Make an Impact This Season?
As the New York Mets hunt for a World Series title after coming up just short of winning the NL pennant in 2024, the spotlight isn’t only on their big signings like Juan Soto -- but some of the rising stars in the organization's farm system as well.
A talented group of young players made it onto Kiley McDaniel's Top 100 MLB Prospects list: Jett Williams (No. 34), Brandon Sproat (No. 62), Ronny Mauricio (No. 67), and Drew Gilbert (No. 84).
Beyond these rankings, many wonder who among these prospects can make an impact in Queens this season.
Mets On SI spoke with McDaniel via zoom about the Mets' ranked prospects on his list and he offered a clearer picture of what the fans can expect from them this season.
Williams, who is the highest ranked Met on the list, might only be 5-foot-6, but his game hits hard. The speedy middle infielder/center fielder has 15-20 home run potential, gets on base, and plays multiple positions. Despite missing a lot of time with wrist and ankle injuries in 2024, he remains one of the Mets’ most highly regarded prospects.
According to McDaniel, "I would say Jett Williams with a big season, he probably jumps over Drew Gilbert as the potential impact guy."
The biggest problem for Williams will be getting a chance in the Mets' infield with prospects like Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuña also projected to come up to the big leagues for the team this year. If Williams stays healthy and gets off to a hot start either in Double-A or Triple-A, we could see him potentially make his MLB debut in Queens by the middle of this season.
Mauricio’s career has shown signs of stunning potential but also many inconsistencies. After Mauricio debuted in 2023, he lost his entire 2024 season due to an ACL tear.
“In the infield, I would say Mauricio and Acuna would be those two guys,” McDaniel said when speaking of the potentially crowded Mets' infield. Mauricio’s power at the plate makes him a great fit, but his high chase rate limits him offensively. Mauricio could be utilized heavily this season if he can improve his discipline at the plate.
Mauricio could be competing for the Mets' third base job with Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuna if Mark Vientos moves over to first base.
Acquired in the Justin Verlander trade with the Houston Astros in 2023, Drew Gilbert is a versatile outfielder who can do pretty much everything. Despite the hamstring injury he suffered last year, his speed and contact hitting will likely translate to the big leagues.
"Gilbert will open in Triple-A and probably play in the big leagues," McDaniel said when discussing Gilbert as a probable Mets prospects that could see the majors soon.
On the pitching side, Brandon Sproat is the poster boy frontline starter of the future that teams dream of carrying in their farm system. The 6-foot-3 right-hander touches triple digits with his fastball and features a nice slider that keeps batters guessing.
After an incredible 2024 season between Double-A and Triple-A, he is going to be pushing for a shot in the majors in the near future. McDaniel predicts, “Sproat and Nolan McLean would be the two guys on the pitching side that, if they have huge seasons, can maybe take that spot Christian Scott left open when he got injured.” If Sproat can dial in his command, he could enter the Mets rotation as early as this summer.
Beyond his top 100, McDaniel highlighted righty starting pitcher Jonah Tong as someone in the Mets farm system that caught his eye. "He ended last season in Double-A and has been striking out guys at a level I can't explain," McDaniel said of Tong.
If Tong continues to dominate at a similar level as the end of the 2024 campaign, he could earn a late season call-up to the bigs.
The 2025 season could be a great success not only for the big league roster, which has championship potential, but also for the franchise's future. The Mets have a talented group of prospects that could make an impact in Queens, help the team win a championship this year and set the franchise up for the future.