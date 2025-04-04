Who are the New York Mets stars of the week?
The New York Mets’ 2025 season has begun, and through the first full week, a few key players have already started to make an impact.
Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, David Peterson, and Max Kranick have stood out in helping the Mets have a positive record in their first week of play. Leading the charge was none other than Alonso, who earns our honor of being named the MVP of the week.
Now without further ado, let's dive into Mets On SI's stars of the week.
Pete Alonso MVP of the Week
Alonso answered the prayers of many fans early in the season as he showed signs of what could turn out to be a remarkable 2025 campaign. Despite the slow start to the weekend, Alonso played incredibly against the Miami Marlins with two home runs and eight RBI over three games.
His best performance of the week came Wednesday night when he went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI, helping the Mets win in the eleventh inning and solidifying himself as our MVP of the week. Alonso's game-tying three-run homer came two nights after his grand slam to bust things open in Monday's blowout win.
Six games into the season, Alonso is slashing .286/.423/.667, reminding every Mets fan why he has been such an essential piece of the lineup since making his MLB debut in 2019.
Brandon Nimmo
Nimmo started the season well with some big-time moments, homering twice in two days against the Marlins. Nimmo is slashing .250/.280/.500, showing increased power which has been a trend across the past two seasons.
If Nimmo can keep this hot start going and consistently hit for power throughout the season, he should once again be a key piece in the middle of the order on a deep Mets playoff run.
David Peterson
When the Mets needed a big start to kick off the Marlins series after losing two out of three to the Houston Astros, left-hander David Peterson delivered. Peterson pitched six innings, striking out nine and only giving up two runs, which led to his first win of the season.
After his first start, Peterson now sits 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA. He provided the Mets with a much-needed quality start out of the back end of their rotation.
Max Kranick
Max Kranick is not a big name by any means in the Mets' bullpen, but he has made a significant impact at the start of the season. In two outings, Kranick threw 3.2 innings, including a three-inning performance on Tuesday against the Marlins, allowing zero runs and picking up one strikeout in the process.
The Mets' bullpen was a concern entering the season, but Kranick’s two scoreless outings gave them a much-needed lift to start things off.
Looking Ahead
The Mets finished 3-2 this week, 3-3 overall on their opening road trip of the season; and these four guys made the biggest impact in helping them get there. If Alonso can keep trending towards a monster year with his play, the pitching holds up, and the rest of the lineup comes together, we may be watching Mets baseball in late October again in 2025.