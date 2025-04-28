Who are the New York Mets' stars of week 4?
The New York Mets closed out yet another impressive week of their 2025 campaign, going 6-2 over their last eight games. This brought the team's record to 19-9 on the season, the best in MLB.
Now let's dive into Mets On SI’s star of the week, headlined by a new MVP. The Mets are looking unbeatable right now, and the team is clicking in all aspects of the game, but it was Francisco Lindor who rose above the rest and is our MVP of the week.
Lindor continued to turn up his game this week, hitting .424 with three home runs, six RBI, eight runs scored, and two walks. He had five games over the eight-game stretch with more than one hit, including a two-home run, four-RBI masterclass on April 21st in the Mets' 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Lindor set the tone for the rest of the lineup, starting rallies and building momentum for the team to work off of. He is reminding not only the fans but the rest of the league why he is one of the best shortstops in baseball.
It wasn't an MVP week for Pete Alonso, but he continued to make an impact on the team, slashing .300/.417/.500 with one home run, five RBI, and four walks. Alonso continues to provide steady production for the Mets as they try to continue their hot streak into May.
With Juan Soto’s production not where the team wishes it was, Alonso has proven to be a reliable slugger in the heart of the lineup.
Tylor Megill was impressive in both of his starts this week. On April 21st, he pitched 5.1 innings, striking out ten in a scoreless outing against the Phillies. He followed up that start with another strong outing on April 27th against the Nationals, where he pitched 6.1 innings, allowing three runs and striking out nine batters. If Megill can continue to pitch like this and help stabilize the Mets' rotation, the team will be that much harder to beat than they already are.
Read More: Who are the New York Mets stars of week 3?
Edwin Díaz proved himself as the Mets' closer this week after a rocky start to April; he appeared in four games, pitching a total of 4.1 innings, allowing just one run while striking out nine batters. Díaz’s confidence on the mound this week looked to be back as all of his pitches were hitting, and his strikeout numbers kept rising. He is starting to show once again why he is the anchor to a top-three bullpen in all of baseball.
After this eight-game stretch, the way the Mets are succeeding is becoming clear. Lindor is setting the tone for the lineup, Alonso is backing him up with power, the starting pitchers are providing quality starts each day, and the strong bullpen is slamming the door.
If Soto can step up his game and the rest of the team can keep up their play, who knows where this team could go.