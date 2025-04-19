Who are the New York Mets stars of week 3?
The New York Mets continued their strong April with a 5-3 record over the past eight days, featuring big road wins against the A’s, a hard-fought series against the Twins, and a dramatic win in walk-off fashion back at Citi Field last night.
The team is now 13-7 on the season, and as the week is coming to a close, it is time for Mets On SI’s MVP of the week, who is, to nobody's surprise, once again Pete Alonso, earning him our MVP for the third consecutive week (I'm thinking about naming the award after him at this point).
Now let’s dive into the Mets On SI’s stars of the week.
At this point, Alonso is making the MVP of the week award an inevitable decision. It’s becoming the baseball equivalent of Wayne Gretzky and NHL MVPs.
This week, Alonso was once again on a tear; he went 10-for-27(.370), with two home runs, six RBIs, six walks, and five runs scored. He set the tone for the A’s series, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a home run on April 11th and reaching base in every game but one during this eight-game stretch.
Alonso is now slashing .348/.465/.710 with a 1.175 OPS on the season. If he keeps this up, the only thing stopping him from an All-Star appearance is whether Citi Field has enough fireworks for every time he goes deep.
Francisco Lindor found his groove last night, featured by his 401-foot walk-off home run Friday night against the Cardinals. This marked the 250th home run of his career and his first walk-off home run as a Met.
While Lindor didn’t put together an entire week as impactful as Friday, he consistently got on base even during his quieter nights. On Thursday, the shortstop went 3-for-4, leading up to his big performance yesterday.
Lindor ended with another good week after getting off to a slow start. The switch-hitter's bat is heating up at just the right time and the Mets are in a prime position to go on a winning streak.
After losing to the A’s on April 12th, which tied the series at 1-1, righty Kodai Senga took the mound and delivered seven scoreless innings, striking out four batters and only giving up four hits in the process. Everything was working for Senga as he led the Mets to a road series win.
If Senga can stay healthy and continue to perform at the level he did on Sunday, the Mets will have a major weapon in their rotation for the rest of their 2025 campaign.
Lefty A.J. Minter has quietly become a force in the underestimated but thriving Mets bullpen. He played a pivotal role in relief this week with four scoreless outings. Minter pitched four scoreless innings, struck out three batters in the process, and has become another great setup option for the Mets alongside Max Kranick in one of the top bullpens in baseball this year.
The Mets went 5-3 over this eight-game stretch, improving to 13-7 overall. As long as Alonso keeps playing like an MVP candidate, Lindor continues to make plays in the clutch, Senga puts up quality starts, and the bullpen continues its elite play with the third-lowest ERA in the league at 2.10, the Mets are going to make a lot of noise this season. Just wait until Juan Soto gets hot at the plate as well.