Inside The Mets

Why Insider Isn't Fan of Mets Signing Frankie Montas

This baseball insider does not seem all in on the Mets signing Frankie Montas.

Logan VanDine

Oct 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Frankie Montas (47) is removed from the game during the fourth inning in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Frankie Montas (47) is removed from the game during the fourth inning in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets have been very busy improving their team this offseason, as they come off their first NLCS appearance since 2015.

Of course, the biggest move was signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal, as well as bringing back lefty starting pitcher Sean Manaea, one of the most integral pieces to their success last year, on a three-year, $75 million contract. President of baseball operations David Stearns and the Mets' front office have made it clear from their moves this winter that they will be looking to make another deep playoff run in 2025.

Despite their successful offseason so far, this baseball insider wasn't quite a fan of this move New York made to improve their rotation.

ESPN Baseball Insider Kiley McDaniel named his least favorite offseason across the major leagues in a December 30 article, and listed the Mets' signing of starting pitcher Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million contract.

“There’s a case to be made that his above-average stuff could bring him back to his old level with better control, but he’ll be 32 soon, and I’m not certain he’ll have a sub-4.00 ERA while pitching over 150 innings in a season again,” McDaniel wrote.

Montas, 31, signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds last offseason and was then traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline. In 30 starts last season for both the Reds and Brewers, the righty pitched 150.2 innings and went 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA, 148 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.37.

McDaniel's concern of Montas not being able to pitch in over 150 innings in a season is valid as despite reaching that mark in 2024, injuries did plague the starter towards the end of the 2022 season and all of 2023.

Montas also pitched for the New York Yankees after the team acquired him at the 2022 trade deadline, and his tenure in the Bronx did not pan out well. He made just seven starts for the Yankees in 2022 and ended up missing all but one start for them in 2023; in the latter season, Montas would require arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder and wouldn't pitch until September.

Despite staying healthy and making 30 starts last season, this injury history for Montas is something to keep on eye on for the Mets, especially when considering the rash of injuries the rotation dealt with last season. This included ace Kodai Senga missing all but one start in the regular season, as well as top prospect Christian Scott undergoing Tommy John surgery/internal brace procedure that will likely keep him out for all of 2025.

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work on Yankees and Mets On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports.

Home/News