Why Insider Isn't Fan of Mets Signing Frankie Montas
The New York Mets have been very busy improving their team this offseason, as they come off their first NLCS appearance since 2015.
Of course, the biggest move was signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal, as well as bringing back lefty starting pitcher Sean Manaea, one of the most integral pieces to their success last year, on a three-year, $75 million contract. President of baseball operations David Stearns and the Mets' front office have made it clear from their moves this winter that they will be looking to make another deep playoff run in 2025.
Despite their successful offseason so far, this baseball insider wasn't quite a fan of this move New York made to improve their rotation.
ESPN Baseball Insider Kiley McDaniel named his least favorite offseason across the major leagues in a December 30 article, and listed the Mets' signing of starting pitcher Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million contract.
“There’s a case to be made that his above-average stuff could bring him back to his old level with better control, but he’ll be 32 soon, and I’m not certain he’ll have a sub-4.00 ERA while pitching over 150 innings in a season again,” McDaniel wrote.
Montas, 31, signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds last offseason and was then traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline. In 30 starts last season for both the Reds and Brewers, the righty pitched 150.2 innings and went 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA, 148 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.37.
McDaniel's concern of Montas not being able to pitch in over 150 innings in a season is valid as despite reaching that mark in 2024, injuries did plague the starter towards the end of the 2022 season and all of 2023.
Montas also pitched for the New York Yankees after the team acquired him at the 2022 trade deadline, and his tenure in the Bronx did not pan out well. He made just seven starts for the Yankees in 2022 and ended up missing all but one start for them in 2023; in the latter season, Montas would require arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder and wouldn't pitch until September.
Despite staying healthy and making 30 starts last season, this injury history for Montas is something to keep on eye on for the Mets, especially when considering the rash of injuries the rotation dealt with last season. This included ace Kodai Senga missing all but one start in the regular season, as well as top prospect Christian Scott undergoing Tommy John surgery/internal brace procedure that will likely keep him out for all of 2025.