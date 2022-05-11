Why Mets are 'Lucky' to Have Edwin Diaz

Now in year four in Queens, Edwin Diaz is performing like the big man on campus.

It’s been a tumultuous transition from Seattle to Queens for the right-hander, and understandably so.

Diaz was acquired along with infielder Robinson Canó in a package deal that saw the Mets part ways with top outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic.

It wasn’t Diaz’s fault that the Mets traded Kelenic for him, but his performance became much more magnified due to the trade.

So far this season though, Diaz has been dominant and has given the Mets a lock down arm to finish games. The 28-year-old is pitching like the player the Mets traded for.

In 13 games to kick off the season, Diaz has a 1.38 ERA, seven saves, 22 strikeouts and has yielded just six hits across 13 innings. His last 10 appearances has seen him allow just one run as well.

Diaz's dominance in the ninth has also helped manager Buck Showalter navigate his bullpen during close games.

“Knowing you can do certain things, and Edwin has a chance to make it hold up and matter," Showalter said of Diaz's impact, prior to the Mets-Nationals game on Wednesday night.

"It’s a hard job; other teams are good and do it every night. Some of these (teams) make you realize how lucky we are to have Edwin. So far, he has answered about every bell.”

So what’s working for Diaz? Well, just about everything. Check out his Baseball Savant statistics below:

Baseball Savant

That’s a whole lot of red, which screams one thing: elite performance.

Diaz’s 15.2 K/9 leads all pitchers who have pitched a minimum of 13 innings, and he is starting to assert himself as one of the best closers in the game.

A big aspect of Diaz’s game and success this year has been his slider. He is throwing it more than half the time and is racking up a ton of strikeouts with the pitch.

Although Diaz posted a 5.68 ERA in the eighth inning a season ago, the Mets still intend to use him across multi-inning appearances this year.

“I’m not going to give in yet to the temptation of using him in the eighth, but that will happen at some point this year," Showalter said.

Regardless, Diaz has looked elite on the mound. And if he continues to endure this type of success, there will be moments, in which Showalter will go to him before the ninth when the moment calls for it.

The debate on whether or not the Mets won or lost the trade that saw them acquire Diaz three and a half years ago will likely go on for ages.

Truthfully though, it’s a moot point now. The trade went down under previous ownership and is done with. All the Mets really need is for Diaz to continue pitching like he has and contribute in the here and now.

The team has seen glimpses of it, including a strong 2020 season that was trimmed to just 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and at points last year, but 2022 Diaz is on another level.

Like most of the Mets’ bullpen, Diaz is a free agent at season’s end and is still in his prime, but for now, the team sits at 21-10 atop the National League East, and he will continue to be an integral part of their success.

Read More:

- Jeff McNeil's Resurgence Playing Key Role in Mets' Hot Start to Season

- Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Begins Throwing Progression

- Chasen Shreve, Joely Rodriguez Proving to be Formidable Aaron Loup Replacements in Mets' Bullpen

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@RTPiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.