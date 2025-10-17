Why New York Mets 'drastic' free agency prediction must happen
The New York Mets' starting rotation failed them during the second half of the 2025 MLB season. Anybody who followed the Mets doesn't need to be reminded about how brutal Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and Sean Manaea all were when New York was trying to make a push into the postseason.
While this team was nearly bailed out by the emergence of top prospect turned ace Nolan McLean and received contributions from McLean's fellow rookies Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat (while Clay Holmes pitched solid enough), these arms couldn't do enough to offset the damage that the aforementioned veterans did to the team's postseason hopes.
And these struggles serve as a reminder about how David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office didn't pursue a big-name pitcher in free agency last offseason, instead electing to acquire more average arms and hope they exceeded their market value.
Expert's Mets' Free Agency Prediction Says It All
New York would be wise to learn from its past mistakes this offseason. And Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted they would by saying the Mets will "Sign At Least 1 Ace-Caliber Free Agent Pitcher" this offseason in an October 15 article.
"[Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Griffin Canning, and Clay Holmes] made a combined total of 46 appearances (39 starts) from June 14 onward with a combined 5.16 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with just two quality starts," Miller wrote.
"Needless to say, it wasn't what they were hoping for, and the rotation was just about indisputably the biggest reason the Mets—who are going to pay an estimated tax bill ($86.3M) greater than the Marlins' entire 2025 payroll ($85.4M)—completely imploded.
"The one bit of good news on the rotation front is that Nolan McLean looks like the real deal," Miller added. "But if they want to rise above the mediocrity and actually win 90 games in a season for a change, they need to add at least one, possibly multiple of the six big-name arms up for grabs this winter. (Those being Framber Valdez, Ranger Suárez, Dylan Cease, Zac Gallen, Michael King and Shane Bieber.)
"Trading for multiple years of Sandy Alcantara, MacKenzie Gore, Mitch Keller or Joe Ryan is also on the table, but something drastic needs to be done," he concluded.
Adding two of these names listed would make for a massively successful offseason and would position the Mets' rotation as among the most formidable in the National League heading into 2026.