Ketel Marte's cryptic response to Mets trade rumor raises eyebrows
One of the stranger storylines within Major League Baseball's 2025 season was whatever was going on with three-time MLB All-Star infielder Ketel Marte and his Arizona Diamondbacks franchise.
Marte (who is one of baseball's best offensive second basemen and finished the season with a very impressive .283 average, .893 OPS, and 28 home runs) missed three Diamondbacks games following the 2025 MLB All-Star break because he decided to fly to the Dominican Republic after learning that his house in Arizona had been burglarized.
This absence appeared to be a boiling point for Marte's standing within the Diamondbacks' clubhouse, as an August article from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported that many of Marte's teammates were fed up with his attitude and antics in the clubhouse over the 2025 season, which included him missing several games because of seemingly minor injuries and culminated in this July absence.
This report sparked rumors about whether Marte might get traded before the 2025 trade deadline, seemingly because he might need a change of scenery.
Ultimately, Arizona decided to keep Marte but sold several other important pieces, like Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez, and Merrill Kelly. But now that the season is over, trade speculation surrounding Marte is picking up steam. And one of the teams that has been connected to him is the New York Mets.
Ketel Marte's Response to New York Mets Trade Speculation Turns Heads
On October 15, Dan Bartels of the New York Post made an X post that read, "An interesting offseason name for the Mets that may gain steam is Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte. Reports are Arizona will listen to offers on his 6Y/$92.M remaining contract. Has frustrated teammates this year due to taking time off. Mets could trade Jeff McNeil to open a spot."
Bartels also posted a screenshot of this message on his Instagram account. One fan commented on it, tagging Marte and saying (in loosely translated English from Spanish), "@ketel_marte4 God is listening to me one more time 🙌 🙌 🙌 🙌".
Marte replied to this comment, writing (in translated English from Spanish), "@jpbrownbuyi hahahaha go to sleep sleep you go 😃".
While Marte's comment doesn't convey much about his potential desire to get traded to the Mets, the fact that he replied to this comment in the first place is enough to raise eyebrows.
What's for sure is that Marte is an elite offensive weapon and would be a massive asset in New York's starting lineup if the front office traded for him. The bigger question is how he would fit in the team's clubhouse.