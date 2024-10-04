Will the Mets Have Their Ace Available For the NLDS?
There isn't much that could improve the immaculate vibes of the New York Mets.
The team extended a season full of improbable comebacks with possibly the most unfathomable come-from-behind win in recent memory on Thursday, as Pete Alonso's dramatic three-run home run in the ninth inning sent the Mets to the National League Division Series for the first time since 2015. They will play one of their most hated rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, for the first time ever in a postseason series after knocking out the Milwaukee Brewers.
Needless to say, both the players and fans are riding an unbelievable high after one of the best games in franchise history.
But a shocking report from The Athletic's Will Sammon has provided even more reason for optimism.
According to Sammon, Mets officials are discussing the activation of starting rotation ace Kodai Senga for the NLDS. The righty has pitched in just one game this season due to a litany of injuries, most recently dealing with tricep tightness.
"Senga would likely only be able to provide the Mets a short outing — maybe an inning or two — so the conversation centers on whether it makes sense to devote a roster spot for such a role over someone who can provide more length," Sammon wrote. "Earlier this week, Senga threw 25 pitches in a live bullpen session in Florida."
The Mets still have a full day to make a decision on Senga, as rosters are not due until Saturday morning.
Even if Senga isn't built up to be a starting pitcher, his strikeout stuff would be fearsome when used out of the bullpen. The 31-year-old logged 202 punchouts over 166.1 innings in his 2023 rookie campaign; this equates to 10.93 strikeouts per nine innings, as well as a robust 29.1% strikeout rate. In Senga's lone game this season, he fanned nine batters in just 5.1 frames.
New York is considering placing Senga on the roster over one of these three relievers: Huascar Brazoban, Adam Ottavino, and Danny Young. None of these three, however, have the pedigree and sheer effectiveness that Senga has.
No matter what role the Mets envision for their ace, the possible addition of Senga could be the secret weapon the team needs to take down an extremely strong Phillies squad.
The Mets will begin their series against the Phillies on Saturday; first pitch will be at 4:08 PM ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.