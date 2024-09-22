Mets' Ace Won't Return in Regular Season After Suffering Setback
The New York Mets won't be getting their ace back in the regular season after all.
As manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Sunday, starting pitcher Kodai Senga felt triceps tightness in his rehab start on Saturday.
Senga went just one inning in his rehab outing for Triple-A Syracuse, throwing 15 pitches and striking out two batters. Syracuse's offense scored eight runs in the bottom half of the first inning, which was initially believed to be the reason why Senga, whose pitch count was set at 30-35, did not go out for the second inning given the extended time between frames.
As it turns out, the right-hander was dealing with triceps tightness. And although Mendoza said Senga felt like he could've pitched through it, the hurler did not want to push things.
Senga will continue to throw, but Mendoza revealed "it's safe to say" he won't be an option for the Mets in the regular season.
As far as his potential availability for the postseason is concerned, Senga would have to go through a number of steps including live BP. At this point, Senga's return in October appears to be murky as well.
The Mets were hoping Senga could start in their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, September 27. While Senga wouldn't have been fully stretched out, New York could've piggybacked a long reliever behind him.
It has been a rough season for Senga, who was the runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year in 2023. The 31-year-old missed the first four months of the regular season due to a shoulder strain and then a setback of triceps inflammation in May, which further delayed his arrival.
Senga's lone start of the year came on July 26 against the Atlanta Braves, where he went 5.1 innings and struck out nine batters, but suffered a high-grade calf strain.
The Mets were hoping to get their ace back in the final week of the regular season to help them lockdown a spot in the postseason. Unfortunately, that won't happen now due to his triceps tightness that popped up.