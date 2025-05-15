Yankees’ Aaron Judge gets honest about Juan Soto leaving for Mets
This weekend's Subway Series between the New York Mets and Yankees will feature more drama than usual.
That is, of course, because of Juan Soto's highly anticipated return to the Bronx. After leaving the Yankees for their cross-town rivals, the Mets, on a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal, Soto will be facing off against his former team that not only saw him slug a career-high 41 home runs last season, but also helped lead the Bronx Bombers to their first World Series since 2009.
Now the 26-year-old superstar will be returning to Yankee Stadium this weekend to an expected hostile crowd and a chorus of boos. Even though Soto admitted that the Yankees were his top choice of destination throughout his free agency process last winter before he ultimately chose to take his talents to Flushing, his former Yankee teammate is opening up about how he did his part in trying to bring Soto back for a second year and beyond.
In an exclusive interview with Greg Joyce of the New York Post, Aaron Judge discussed his attempts to bring Soto back to the Yankees after they formed a formidable one-two punch at the top of the Yankees' lineup during their lone season together in 2024.
“I tried to do my part, but for the most part let him make his decision," Judge told Joyce. "Because a couple words that I say aren’t going to make a big decision for what you think is best for you & your family.”
This is the first time we have heard from the Yankees slugger during the regular season about Soto's shocking departure to the Mets. This year's Subway Series seems to be one that Mets, Yankees, and baseball fans alike have been excited about ever since the 2025 season got underway.
Even though Soto is no longer Judge's teammate, the reigning American League MVP told the Post that his friendship with Soto is "No. 1" for him and that he's excited to see him when the Subway Series gets underway on Friday.
Despite getting off to a slow start in his first season with the Mets, Soto has slowly begun to perform like a player who signed the largest professional sports contract in history. Over his last six games, the four-time All-Star has gone 6-for-23 at the plate with three home runs and six RBI.
As for Judge, it's hard to recall the last time we have seen a player hit at the rate he has done this far into a regular season. Judge is currently leading the major leagues with an absurd .412 batting average and 42 RBI, as well as being tied with Kyle Schwarber with a league-leading 15 home runs. His historic start to his season has resulted in the Yankees sitting in first place in the AL East by 3.5 games.
With the Mets and Yankees heading into this Subway Series, both in first place in their respective divisions and the much-anticipated return of Soto to the Bronx, there's not much more than you can ask for out of this matchup between these two cross-town rivals.