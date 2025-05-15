Mets' Juan Soto reveals what he's most excited for ahead of Subway Series
This weekend, the New York Mets will play in perhaps their most exciting Subway Series since 2000.
Ahead of the Amazin's three-game set in the Bronx against the New York Yankees, one man is the center of attention: Juan Soto, the newest Met superstar. Soto, of course, spent the previous season across town with the Bronx Bombers, whom he led to a World Series appearance alongside Aaron Judge.
The Subway Series may have indirectly begun during the offseason as the Yankees and Mets competed against each other for the 26-year-old outfielder's services. Ultimately, the Mets came out on top by signing Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract that is the largest in professional sports history. This made Soto the latest hero in Flushing, but also a pariah in the Bronx.
Ironically, that may be what Soto is most excited about as he plays his former club. When asked by beat reporter Anthony DiComo about what he's looking forward for, Soto simply replied, "The crowd."
DiComo then asked about the outfielder's thoughts of the fans (expectedly) booing the outfielder. Soto's response? "I don't mind."
Despite switching boroughs, Soto has seemingly remained on good terms with his former Yankee teammates. In fact, outside of a brief on-field argument between Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton and Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor in September 2021, there hasn't been too much "beef" between the cross-town rivals.
However, the animosity between fanbases may have reached an all-time high in the wake of Soto signing his record-breaking deal. This is in spite of Soto having nothing but good things to say about the Yankees' organization and fanbase.
Read More: Mets' Juan Soto wants to 'forget' about facing Yankees during Subway Series
Entering the first leg of the Subway Series, both teams are in first place in their respective divisions. The Mets are tied for the most wins in the National League with a 28-16 record, boasting the majors' best pitching staff (2.84 cumulative ERA) and a potent lineup bolstered by Pete Alonso, Lindor, and Soto, who is continuing to heat up offensively.
Meanwhile, the Yankees have surprisingly overcome the loss of Soto by boasting the majors' best offense, leading MLB in runs scored (250) and home runs (76); Judge has led the charge with 15 homers, 41 RBI, and an unfathomable .412 batting average, numbers that justify Soto's frequent praise. The Yankees currently lead the AL East with a 25-18 record.
With both teams performing well, alongside the storylines surrounding the 26-year-old phenom, this year's Subway Series is building up to be the most thrilling since the Yankees and Mets faced each other in the 2000 World Series. The Yankees emerged victorious in that series in five games to win their third consecutive championship.
Now, Soto is preparing to lead the Mets to a potential series win - and silence a hostile crowd in the process.