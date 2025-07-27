Yankees acquire former Mets budding star in trade with Nationals
The New York Yankees have acquired an old friend of the New York Mets.
On Saturday, the Yankees landed infielder Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter and Dominican Summer League outfielder Browm Martinez.
YES Network's Jack Curry was first on the deal.
Rosario of course was the former No. 1 prospect in baseball back during his time in the Mets' organization. He came up to the majors as a primary shortstop in 2017 and proceeded to play the next four seasons in Queens.
The initial expectation was that Rosario would bud into a franchise cornerstone and superstar with the Mets, but that never occurred. His best season came in 2019, where he slashed .287/.323/.432 with a .755 OPS, 15 home runs and 72 RBI in 157 games, all statistics that were career-highs.
Following the 2020 Covid-shortened campaign, the Mets dealt Rosario to the Cleveland Guardians in the blockbuster trade that brought All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to Queens. Another promising infielder, Andres Gimenez, was sent to Cleveland in the Lindor deal as well. It's safe to say that said trade worked out for the Mets.
Since being shipped off to Cleveland, Rosario was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. He has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds. After playing in 47 games for the Nationals this season, Rosario is a New York Yankee.
Now 29-years-old going on 30, Rosario has evolved into a solid big-leaguer. He is a much-needed right-handed infield piece for the Yankees who also just acquired the lefty hitting Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies.
Rosario has played third base, second base, shortstop and outfield this year for the Nationals.