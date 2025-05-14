Yankees legend reveals why he 'wasn't surprised' Juan Soto joined Mets
The New York Mets are two days away from the first leg of their Subway Series showdown against the cross-town rival Yankees. This also means that star slugger Juan Soto is two days away from facing off against his former team, which is sure to incite a lot of emotions from the Yankees' passionate fan base.
When speaking about the upcoming Subway Series, Soto was quoted as saying, “I think the Subway Series is just another series where we have to go out there and try to win,” per a May 14 article from NJ.com's Manny Gómez.
Read more: Mets' Juan Soto wants to 'forget' about facing Yankees during Subway Series
“We have to keep moving forward, forget about who we’re going to face, and just try to win the series because, in the end, that’s what we’re here for," he added.
Many were shocked when Soto ultimately decided to sign with the Mets instead of returning to the Yankees this past offseason. However, during a May 14 appearance on Amazin' Conversations with Jay Horwitz, legendary Yankees (and Mets) pitcher David Cone conveyed why this decision could have been expected.
"To tell you the truth, Jay, I wasn't surprised at all," Cone said. "Because of going back to the Old Timers Day... with the Mets, that I got a chance to meet the ownership. I got to meet Mr. and Mrs. Cohen. And I saw first-hand how dynamic they are, how warm they are. Particularly how interested they were to hang out in the clubhouse and meet guys, and how approachable they were.
"So I knew right away... I wasn't surprised. I could see them selling Juan Soto and his family on a family atmosphere with the Mets. And that's what's going on in Queens right now. That's the dynamic," he added.
"I can absolutely understand why Juan Soto and his family picked the Mets."
This is definitely interesting to hear from Cone, who knows both the Mets and Yankees' franchises intimately.