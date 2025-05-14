Mets' Juan Soto wants to 'forget' about facing Yankees during Subway Series
The New York Mets head across town to face the New York Yankees for a three-game series starting on May 16. This marks the first leg of the iconic Subway Series, which will continue when the Yankees come to Citi Field for a three-game set from July 4-6.
While the Subway Series is always cause for excitement, this year is especially intriguing because it marks the first time slugger Juan Soto will be facing his former team after signing a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets this past offseason.
It's very likely that Soto will be met with a chorus of boos from Yankees fans not only during the series' first game on Friday but throughout the weekend.
In a May 14 article from Manny Gómez of NJ Advance Media, Soto is quoted speaking about his thoughts on the upcoming Subway Series against his former team.
“I think the Subway Series is just another series where we have to go out there and try to win,” Soto is quoted as saying in the article.
“We have to keep moving forward, forget about who we’re going to face, and just try to win the series because, in the end, that’s what we’re here for.”
It's interesting to hear Soto suggest that the Mets should "forget" they're facing the Yankees this weekend, and instead just treat it like any other game.
It will also be interesting to see how Soto handles any scrutiny from his former fan base this weekend and whether he can turn that negative energy into success at the plate.