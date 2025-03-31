Yankees re-sign ex-New York Mets top prospect
The New York Mets selected left-handed high-school slugger Dominic Smith with the 11th overall pick in the 2013 MLB draft. Rather than attend the University of Southern California, where he was committed, Smith signed with the Mets for a $2.6 million signing bonus and began his professional baseball career.
Of course, being a first-round draft pick, Smith was immediately met with high expectations in his Mets tenure. And Smith proved he was worth that high pick throughout his ascent through the minor leagues, ultimately making his Mets debut in 2017.
Smith had his moments in New York, which is proven by his .246 average, .733 OPS, 46 home runs, 179 RBIs, and 147 runs scored in 447 games for the Mets in his career. He then became a free agent after the 2022 season and signed with the Washington Nationals.
Since then, Smith has spent time with the Red Sox and the Reds before signing a minor league contract with the New York Yankees before the 2025 spring training. After a spring in which Smith slashed .297/.289/.568 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 13 games, he opted out of his contract in hopes he would sign a major league deal with another deal.
As that didn't come to fruition, it was announced on March 31 that Smith has re-signed with the Yankees on a minor league contract.
Given how important left-handed hitting is in the Yankees' home stadium and the prolonged injury of slugger Giancarlo Stanton, perhaps Smith can earn an opportunity playing for the Mets' cross-town rival during the 2025 season.