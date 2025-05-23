Yankees staff member makes harsh admission about Mets' Juan Soto
When deciding on which team he would spend the vast majority of his MLB career with this past offseason, superstar slugger Juan Soto ultimately narrowed his options down to the New York Mets and the New York Yankees.
Of course, he ultimately went with the Mets, signing a 15-year, $765 million deal with the club in December. This has made him public enemy No. 1 at Yankee Stadium, which was shown by his reception when the Mets came to the Bronx last weekend.
The Yankees made an impressively quick pivot after losing the Juan Soto sweepstakes, as they signed left-handed ace Max Fried just a few days after his decision while also bringing veteran hitters Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger on board. They also traded for former Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams.
Williams has been below average for the Yankees so far, Bellinger has been decent, but Fried and Goldschmidt have both been fantastic. And given how much Soto signed for, the Yankees likely wouldn't have been able to add Fried or Goldschmidt if they'd secured Soto.
This seemed to be the sentiment a member of the Yankees staff shared with New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman, which he shared in a May 22 article.
Bleacher Report's Andrew Peters quoted Heyman in the article, writing, "Per the New York Post's Jon Heyman, a Yankees staff member said they are 'definitely' better off without Soto."
While this staff member might have a point right now (given Soto's slow start), they might end up eating their words once the 26-year-old Mets right fielder inevitably catches fire.