3 More Lineup Changes Mets Should Make After Firing Carlos Mendoza

After the New York Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza and appointed front-office executive and former San Diego Padres skipper Andy Green as their interim leader, questions about the Mets' roster arose quickly.

Green was not part of the brain trust in the dugout to start the year, meaning he could come in with a vastly different plan for roster decisions. In his first lineup, it was clear that Green had a different vision for the Mets.

Green decided to switch up the first four in the Mets' order, shifting Francisco Lindor to the cleanup spot, and getting Ronny Mauricio in at second base. As the season progresses into July, Green could continue to make shifts to the nine bats the Mets run out every day, getting younger players into larger roles on the roster.

There are a few changes Green could make in the coming weeks to help this Mets team find more consistent offense, especially earlier in games. Three changes specifically would make all the sense in the world, and can help this team hold on to whatever final hopes they have for the 2026 MLB Playoffs.

Andy Green should consider these lineup changes for Mets

1. Hit A.J. Ewing in the top-third of the lineup

Since June 2nd, Ewing owns a .860 OPS in 23 games, which includes nine extra-base hits and two homers. He is finally finding his groove in the Major Leagues, but has been hitting around a handful of automatic outs in the bottom half of the lineup, squandering the majority of their production.

With his speed and offensive production in front of the Mets' RBI-producers, such as Jared Young, Bo Bichette, and Lindor, it could help jump-start this Mets lineup. Ewing profiles as a future leadoff hitter that creates havoc on the base paths,

2. Put Francisco Álvarez in a prime RBI position

Since returning from the injured list, Álvarez has been in one of the most productive stretches of his career. He owns a .859 OPS in 15 games since coming back, highlighted by four homers and a .859 OPS. The issue, however, is that all of his production has yielded just eight RBI.

By getting him directly behind the Mets' better on-base options, instead of a struggling Mark Vientos or Brett Baty, Álvarez's production could bring more runs scored to the Mets. If the Mets view their young catcher as a key piece to their future, seeing if he can produce in the heart of the order is his next major test.

3. Bench the duo of Mark Vientos and Brett Baty

After both players finished the 2025 season on a high note at the plate, giving reason to believe they could be relied upon again this year, neither Baty nor Vientos is contributing to the Mets at all. They've combined for just 13 homers and 18 doubles in 145 games; neither player is playing stellar defense, and Baty's OPS has dropped below the .600 mark.

The Mets are better off giving these at-bats to Mauricio or any other young bat that could be on the roster at some point. That could end up being Ryan Clifford later in the season or possibly a prospect the Mets get closer to the deadline.