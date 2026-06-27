Everything Mets Fans Need to Know (6/27): David Stearns Takes Blame and More

A new era has dawned upon the Mets. While it may seem too late for any decisions to positively impact this season, everyone on the roster still feel they deserve a fair chance to prove themselves.

New interim manager Andy Green, who’s expected to renew his position in the front office with player development following this season, is looking to help this squad play freely and not stress about things like analytics and how many games they must win.

Something feels completely different about the Mets, whether it’s the shocked clubhouse or the impending feeling of doom. Here’s what’s going on in New York with an action-packed edition.

David Stearns takes full blame in eye-opening press conference

David Stearns did the right thing when addressing the media Friday: he took full blame for the Mets disastrous 34-47 record. Stearns was seemingly emotional, clearly flustered that he had to take own up to the poor record, and the fact the manager he hand-picked was let go amidst their struggle. Below is a transcript of the action-packed presser:

Q: David Stearns takes responsibility for the Mets struggles:

A: "Despite all of our efforts, we haven't been able to get this going. I take responsibility for that; everything that happens in baseball operations is my responsibility. I understand there's no magic bullet or one change that will change this around. I've asked Andy Green to help us for the remainder of the season and at that point we will conduct a full search.”

"These are very difficult decisions. I have a ton of respect for him. At the same time, this is my job and I have a responsibility in the best of my ability and the best of my judgment to lead the organization."



David Stearns on his emotions after Carlos Mendoza's departure: pic.twitter.com/LCldAwFwno — SNY (@SNYtv) June 26, 2026

Q: David Stearns on new Mets interim manager Andy Green:

"I think Andy's got a wealth of experience to help us in this role in a variety of different positions. He's going to provide a fresh perspective and new thoughts."

Q: David Stearns on considering stepping aside from the Mets:

"I have not. I believe we are building a foundation of an organization that we can deliver what we all want. I don't believe our record is indicative of some of the advancements we've made this season."

Q: David Stearns on his relationship with Steve Cohen:

"Steve and I are talking on a regular basis and he's certainly indicated I have his support."

Q: David Stearns shares a message to the Mets fanbase:

"I understand our fans frustration and anger — I share that. We will do everything in our power to improve. I understand the fans' skepticism. If I were sitting in the fan's seat, I'd share that. From my perspective what I can do and what I will do is as long as I am sitting in this seat, to do everything I can to push this organization forward."

David Stearns was asked why he thinks Mets fans should have confidence in him to help turn things around:



"I understand fans' skepticism. If I were sitting in the fans' seat, I would share that.



From my perspective, what I can do and what I will do is, for as long as I'm… pic.twitter.com/rNGEvYtbll — SNY (@SNYtv) June 26, 2026

Q: David Stearns on the confidence in this Mets group:

"We believed and still believe we have a lot of talented players in the clubhouse. Players who've done it throughout their careers."

Q: David Stearns on if the Mets have an accountability problem:

"I have not felt we have an accountability problem. We have an execution problem, we haven't played good enough baseball."



"I have not felt we have an accountability problem. We have an execution problem. We haven't played good enough baseball."



David Stearns was asked if the Mets have enough of a culture of accountability in the clubhouse and around the team: pic.twitter.com/oPDibZTa6O — SNY (@SNYtv) June 26, 2026

Mets roster moves:

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/DlTLJP6hPR — New York Mets (@Mets) June 26, 2026

The Mets announced the following roster moves this morning:

The Mets officially announced they parted ways with manager Carlos Mendoza, replacing him with interim manager Andy Green.

RHP Daniel Duarte and OF MJ Melendez were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

SP Zach Thornton was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start Friday night's game against the Phillies.

OF Tyrone Taylor was returned from rehab assignment and reinstated from the 10-day IL

How did the Mets look post-Carlos Mendoza?

It's very hard for someone to not only assume a managerial position mid-season, but for someone to do so with a team that this defeated. However, Andy Green sat in the chair of the press conference room, faced the media, and provided an exhausted Mets fanbase with words that, simply, were never heard from the likes of Carlos Mendoza.

"You have one game that truly matters in the world, and it starts at 7:10 tonight,” said Green when asked about the message he gave to the Mets clubhouse. “Tomorrow's game, what happens in 45 days—those are distractions. It's human to be distracted by it, it's easy. That doesn't make it good for us. We can go out and take ground balls at a rate where no other team can, but that doesn't solve our problem."

"It's human to be distracted by especially the enormity of it, especially the level of care that exists in the world and in this city for it. It's easy. That doesn't make it constructive or good for us."



Andy Green was asked about the Mets finding their identity: pic.twitter.com/Ly3Sr27Iir — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 26, 2026

It was also a fairly new lineup, featuring Juan Soto batting second with Bo Bichette batting third, while having Francisco Lindor batting fourth. Suddenly, a team 11 games under .500 had a manager that makes you want to run through a wall, how would this go?

Well, Zach Thornton made his return to the majors, looking shaky in the first inning after allowing three consecutive hits, but somehow managed to limit the damage to just one run.

In the bottom half of the first inning, Soto would come to bat, demolishing a fly ball to center field which was caught by Derek Hill—a ball that would’ve been gone in 11-of-30 ballparks. Thornton continued allowing contact from Philadelphia, but worked around through three innings to limit the damage.

The rookie finished allowing just one run,going six innings while striking out seven batters. However, it was the offense that remained stagnant, totaling just five hits.

"You have to be pleased with the pitching tonight,” said Green. “Zach Thornton was really good. I think we've known that that was inside of him and who he is and who he's shown himself to be at every level. I think it was good, on this stage, for everybody to see that from him."

The first game wasn’t pretty, but for once, the Mets played without stress. For the future, even if the deadline is a fire sale, it’s fair to say moving on from Mendoza is the right idea.

Mets' players give reaction to the Mendoza firing

For the clubhouse, the move was a blindside. Carlos Mendoza was a team-favorite, building a strong relationship with the entire roster, making it a tough pill to swallow when his departure was announced. Here's what players had to say:

Q: Francisco Lindor on the Mets firing Carlos Mendoza:



"It hurts. He's a great man and a great family man and somebody that we appreciate. We care for him."

Francisco Lindor says he was "shocked" by the Carlos Mendoza news today:



"It hurts. He's a great man and a great family man and somebody that we appreciate. We care for him." pic.twitter.com/JPzbSfYYC1 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 26, 2026

Q: Francisco Lindor on why he thinks the current Mets roster can win:

"There's a lot of good players here. I feel like we have the personnel and we have the experience and we can do it all, to be quite honest. We just haven't done it."

Q: Francisco Lindor on what is needed from the Mets clubhouse:

"We've just got to play better. We've got to perform."

Q: Bo Bichette on if there's enough time for the Mets to rally:

"There definitely is, but we've got to play really good baseball."



Bo Bichette was asked if there's enough time for the Mets to rally:



"There definitely is, but we've got to play really good baseball." pic.twitter.com/Jx8rYIqdC7 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 26, 2026