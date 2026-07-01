3 Perfect Trade Partner Matches for Mets Ahead of Deadline

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is just around one month away, and arguably no team in baseball is going to be more interesting to follow than the New York Mets. After once again running one of baseball’s highest payrolls, they are one of the worst teams in the entire sport and are going to need to hit the reset button yet again.

The Mets are also going to have the luxury of having some of the best available names on the trade market. They have had one of the best bullpens in all of baseball, and all of their pieces figure to be available for the right price. Arms such as Huascsr Brazoban, Luke Weaver, AJ Minter, and Brooks Raley feel all but certain to be on the market this month.

23 consecutive scoreless innings for Luke Weaver 💪 pic.twitter.com/b5ZPq99G2O — SNY (@SNYtv) June 27, 2026

New York also benefits from a muddied playoff chase, with only three teams being definitively out of the race in the NL. If there are fewer sellers than usual this year, the Mets might see a pretty steep sellers' market to take advantage of. There is a clearer separation between good and bad in the American League, but a few teams could still go either way.

A few teams match up much better with the Mets than others, and it could lead to deadline deals between them. Let's take a look at three of the best deadline partners for President of Baseball Operations David Stearns and his team.

These three teams make the most sense as trade deadline partners for the Mets

3. Pittsburgh Pirates

Potential Fits: Raley, Weaver, Minter, Brazoban, Baty, Jared Young

The Pirates have not had a great start to their season, but they are still much improved from what the team had been running out in recent years. They've been hovering around .500 for the majority of their season, and that is more than enough to be in the hunt in the National League.

The Pirates have a solid lineup, but are lacking the bullpen depth needed to make a run in the NL. If the Mets were to consider a move of a pair of relievers, possibly one of the Mets' valuable lefties or Brazoban, it could be a perfect match. They also lack any left-handed option off the bench, which could make Brett Baty a match, or, to a different degree, Jared Young.

2. Chicago White Sox

Potential Fits: Raley, Weaver, Minter, Brazoban, Freddy Peralta, Mark Vientos

Much like the Pirates, the White Sox have been unable to take off, and for them, they have been unable to grab the reins of their division. Still, this is a young team on the rise, in the thick of a playoff chase, and in need of veteran pieces.

Their bullpen is one of the weaker units among American League contenders, and their rotation lacks a front-line starter. They could use a bench bat on the infield, where Baty or Mark Vientos could work.

The Mets have plenty of relievers available and will also have one of the more talented starters on the market in Freddy Peralta. The Mets' starter could be a great fit for a Chicago team that still runs out struggling veteran starters in Erik Fedde and former Met Anthony Kay.

1. Houston Astros

Potential fits: Raley, Weaver, Minter, Brazoban, Peralta, Bo Bichette

The Astros might be the best fit for the Mets for a few reasons. First, this is a top-heavy roster that lacks the depth needed to go on a playoff run. The Mets might not have the high-end talent available that can transform a roster, but they absolutely have depth pieces that any team would desire in the bullpen and a potential answer at shortstop in Bo Bichette.

Secondly, the Astros figure to be desperate to maximize any years they have remaining with the trio of starter Hunter Brown, second baseman Jose Altuve, and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez all together.

The Mets might be able to convince Houston to overpay on secondary, but necessary pieces, such as a leverage reliever or offensive depth piece. Given Stearns' history of working in Houston, no trade between the two teams would be a shock.